Over $6 million proposed to help transgender inmates re-enter society

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) has written a bill AB1487 which is making its way through the senate. It’s the second bill of its kind introduced by Assemblyman Santiago.

AB 1487 would establish “the Transgender, Gender Variant, and Intersex (TGI) Wellness Reentry Fund (TGI Fund) in the State Treasury, “to fund grant programs focused on reentry programs to support TGI people reentering society from incarceration.”

The Committee on Health referred the bill to the Senate Appropriations Committee which had the Suspense File hearing on the bill today.

Under the Joint Rules of the Senate, Assembly AB 1487: The Transgender, Gender Variant, and Intersex Wellness Reentry Fund, having been heard and passed in the policy committee, is eligible for the suspense file because it arrived without a suggestion for funding. Both assemblies use suspension as a means to streamline fiscal bill hearings to one day.

“California Department of Public Health (CDPH) notes the bill does not specify a funding source or amount,” analysis by the state assembly appropriation committee said. “Nonetheless CDPH anticipates a need for funding for the size of the grant funds, as well as state operations, such as staff support, training, and technical assistance for grantees.”

Anthony Portantino, Chair, Senate Appropriations Committee raised the bill with the committee today noting that it was a “suspense candidate, the author has waived presentation,” in a routine that all suspension bills endure.

Assemblyman Santiago and any supporters of the bill will now try to influence the Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, committee staff members and any other interested parties to give the bill a hearing on the floor of the appropriations committee at a later date. Given the smooth passage through both health policy committees, Assemblyman Santiago can well find the support and votes he needs.

At today’s hearing however, it wasn’t policy that opposed AB 1487, but those with fiscal responsibility.

“Finance is currently opposed to the bill. We estimate a total cost of approximately $756,000 general fund to support two positions and $1.1 million general fund to support evaluation and technical assistance contracts as well as $5 million general fund to provide the grants to TGI serving organizations,” a finance representative stated.

And this is where the second bill authored by Assemblyman Santiago comes into effect. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) requires the Office of Health Equity (OHE) to administer the Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Intersex (TGI) Wellness and Equity Fund with regard to AB 1487.

The TGI Wellness and Equity Fund was created in 2020 through another Santiago bill AB 2218: “to fund grants for “increasing the capacity of health care professionals to effectively provide TGI health care and institute TGI-inclusive best practices; facilitating therapeutic arts programs; and assisting, identifying, and referring TGI people to access supportive housing.” It was appropriated $13 million in the 2020 budget.

If enacted, AB 1487 will fund “Reentry programs includ[ing] emergency, transitional, or permanent housing; employment opportunities and related support; career development training; entrepreneurship opportunities; mental and general health care; legal assistance; services navigation; case management; financial assistance and literacy; and other wraparound services,” to previously imprisoned transgendered, gender variant and intersex individuals re-entering society.

The bill is sponsored by the California Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Intersex Policy Alliance.