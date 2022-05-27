Overcast skies expected to continue

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSFog settles in along the Santa Barbara coast Thursday. The National Weather Service said the cooling trend will continue this weekend, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid- and upper 60s up and down the coast. It’ll be a bit warmer inland with a high of 75 in Santa Ynez, and the hot spot is Cuyama with a predicted high of 82. An overall warming trend for Santa Barbara County is forecast to start Tuesday.) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Summer blackouts may be on the horizon next post NorCal population bleeds amid pandemic, SoCal holds steady Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.