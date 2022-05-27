Home Local Overcast skies expected to continue
Local

Overcast skies expected to continue

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Fog settles in along the Santa Barbara coast Thursday. The National Weather Service said the cooling trend will continue this weekend, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid- and upper 60s up and down the coast. It’ll be a bit warmer inland with a high of 75 in Santa Ynez, and the hot spot is Cuyama with a predicted high of 82. An overall warming trend for Santa Barbara County is forecast to start Tuesday.)
