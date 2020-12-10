Home Local Overnight camping prohibited in Los Padres
Overnight camping prohibited in Los Padres

by Gerry Fall 0 comment
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pacific Southwest Region has ordered a ban on overnight camping at campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest and four other Southern California national forests. 

This regional order is effective through Jan. 6.

The order’s purpose is to protect visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees by reducing potential exposure to COVID-19.

Visitors who have reservations at Los Padres National Forest campgrounds are encouraged to contact Parks Management Company or recreation.gov. 

— Gerry Fall

