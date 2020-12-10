Overnight camping prohibited in Los Padres

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pacific Southwest Region has ordered a ban on overnight camping at campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest and four other Southern California national forests.

This regional order is effective through Jan. 6.

The order’s purpose is to protect visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees by reducing potential exposure to COVID-19.

Visitors who have reservations at Los Padres National Forest campgrounds are encouraged to contact Parks Management Company or recreation.gov.

— Gerry Fall