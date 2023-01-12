Oversight Committee launches investigation into Biden’s classified documents, NARA

COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — – U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has launched an investigation into the classified documents found at a private office used by President Joe Biden after his time as vice president ended years ago.

Rep. Comer sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration and the White House Counsel’s Office demanding answers and pointing out that “NARA instigated a public and unprecedented FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago – former President Trump’s home.”

Rep. Comer is calling for communications records between the Department of Justice, the White House and Nara as well as interviews with NARA staff.

“The Committee is concerned that President Biden has compromised sources and methods with his own mishandling of classified documents. Under the Biden Administration, the Department of Justice and NARA have made compliance with the Presidential Records Act a top priority,” the letter to President Biden’s White House counsel said. “President Biden has claimed he was not going to ‘get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.’”

Rep. Comer called NARA’s handling of the records “inconsistent” and raised questions of a double standard.

“For months, NARA failed to disclose to Committee Republicans or the American public that President Biden — after serving as Vice President — stored highly classified documents in a closet at his personal office,” the letter to NARA said. “NARA learned about these documents days before the 2022 midterm elections and did not alert the public that President Biden was potentially violating the law. Meanwhile, NARA instigated a public and unprecedented FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago — former President Trump’s home — to retrieve presidential records. NARA’s inconsistent treatment of recovering classified records held by former President Trump and President Biden raises questions about political bias at the agency.”

This is one of several investigations the committee has pledged to dive into this year along with inquiries into big tech colluding with federal law enforcement to censor Americans as well as inquiries into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

These investigations could dig up new evidence and provide a steady stream of political ammunition against Democrats.

This investigation in particular will give Republicans cover in defending former President Donald Trump, who came under heavy fire for storing alleged classified documents of his own after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“Biden knew for years that he’s been storing highly classified documents in his personal office,” U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, said. “He knew it when FBI agents were raiding Mar-a-Lago, and he knew it when he appointed a partisan special counsel. He knew the whole time but still had his DOJ goons persecute Trump.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.