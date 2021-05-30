OVREBO, Eleanor Thelma

Eleanor Thelma Ovrebo, née Davis, born on February 10, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, passed peacefully into eternal life on May 15, 2021. She was 89 years old. Ellie, as she was well known, was happily married to Julian Paul Ovrebo for 66 years, until his passing on June 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by many friends and family members, including her parents, Martha and Thomas Davis, Jr., and her siblings, Shirley Gogolin and Thomas Davis, III.

A 1956 graduate of Capital University with a degree in music, Ellie was an accomplished artist, singer, and musician. She wrote a multitude of musical scores and played the violin, organ, piano, trumpet, and handbells. She held prominent positions at Christ Lutheran Church in Goleta, California, where she conducted the children’s and adult choirs and played the organ; and at Trinity Baptist Church in Santa Barbara, where she designed and created professional stage sets for major church play productions. She later served God at Gateway Church in Visalia, California, committing her life to composing instrumental scores as well as playing the violin in the church orchestra. She played alongside her husband Paul until she was 88 years old. Many people in church did not know their names, but always admired the gray-haired couple, who played their violins during Sunday morning services and annual Christmas and Easter programs.

Ellie and Paul worked together on many civic projects, including Boy Scouts, 4-H Club, Sweet Adelines, and the local branch of Gideons International. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts and also taught men and women how to lead and teach important life skills to young boys. Because of her exemplary work with the Boy Scouts, she earned the Silver Fawn Award, the highest award bestowed to women in the early 1970s.

Ellie was dedicated to her family and is survived by her children, Mark Ovrebo (Deidre) of Reno, NV; Joyce Ringer of Visalia, CA; John Ovrebo (Denise) of Lompoc, CA; and Gail Shelley (Chris) of Orange, TX; 12 grandchildren, Joshua, Kjaere, Christopher, Jason, Kassandra, Cherie, Andrea, Muriel, Daniel, Jordan, Jacob, and Tyler; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Toby.

A joint Celebration of Life service for Ellie and Paul Ovrebo will be held at the Goleta Cemetery located at 44 S. San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Following the service, there will be a reception for family and friends at the home of John and Denise Ovrebo in Lompoc, CA.