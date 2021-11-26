Oxnard automotive museum honored

COURTESY PHOTO

The Mullin Automotive Museum opened in 2010 in Oxnard.

OXNARD — The Mullin Automotive Museum has received the 2021 Historic Motoring Awards title of Museum/Collection of the Year.

The announcement took place at a ceremony Nov. 18 at the Rosewood Hotel in London, according to a news release.

This is the Oxnard museum’s first win.

“We are honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization as well as an outstanding panel of judges,” said Peter W. Mullin, the museum founder and CEO. “The Mullin Collection’s mission is to share our love for the culture and design we appreciate so much in historic French automobiles.”

This is Mr. Mullin’s second Historic Motoring Award after winning the Personal Achievement Award in 2016.

The Historic Motoring Awards began in 2011 and acknowledges people who demonstrate a passion for classic car collecting.

The news release noted the Mullin Automotive Museum opened in 2010 and has educated guests about 20th-century French automotive styling and design with one of the world’s most renowned French car collections.

— Forrest McFarland