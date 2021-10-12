Oxnard beats DP in football

OXNARD — The Oxnard High School football team defeated Dos Pueblos 21-14 Friday night.

Scores were 0-0 at the end of the first half and 21-0 in the third quarter during the game in Oxnard. Dos Pueblos scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, according to the school’s statistics.

Six points were scored when senior defensive tackle Merrick Foster made a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Another 6 points were scored after Royals’ senior quarterback Jordan Rico threw a 33-yard pass to senior wide receiver Dylan Bailey, who made a touchdown.

Two extra point kicks were made by junior kicker Gregory Tripathi.

Dos Pueblos is now 0-2 in league play and 2-5 overall.

— Dave Mason