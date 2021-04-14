Pacific Pride Foundation announces April events

The Pacific Pride Foundation is hosting a number of events throughout April for local LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to gather, celebrate and learn.

To kick off the month, the Santa Barbara County nonprofit is hosting a meet-and-greet for youth in the Gay-Straight Alliance across the county on Friday. The event will allow local youth to meet with GSA advisors over Zoom and connect with peers to swap resources, stories and encouragement.

The following week, the PPF will host guest speaker Marie Grancourt during a virtual luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. April 22.

Ms. Granourt, the acting clinical program manager at PPF and a student in the psychology doctorate program at Antioch University, will discuss “Navigating Older LGBTQ+ Issues from a Clinical Perspective.”

Ms. Grancourt will be speaking over Zoom to LGBTQ+ and allies 50 and older. The social group meets virtually every Thursday to stay connected during the pandemic.

The PPF also has cohorts for youth that meet weekly, including the PROUD Youth of Color and PROUD Youth Groups. The PROUD Youth of Color group invites multiracial LGBTQ+ youth and allies aged 12-17 to gather during a virtual social group every other Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, the PROUD Youth Group meets every Friday on Zoom from 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Later on in the month, the PPF will host the eighth annual PROUD Prom event April 24. The Prom invites LGBTQ+ and ally youth ages 12-18 to participate in a night of dancing, fun and special musical performances by guests Lil Nas X and Hari Nef. This year’s Prom will also feature drag performances and inspiring words from producer Alexis Martin Woodall.

For more information or to register for each of the listed events, contact a PPF community education coordinator. A list of contacts can be found at pacificpridefoundation.org/staffboard.

In addition to these events, the PPF will be hosting syringe exchanges in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara throughout the month, where community members can exchange old syringes for new ones and receive a safer sex kit.

