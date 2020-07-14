Pacific Pride Foundation Announces New Executive Director

The Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) of Santa Barbara County announced on Monday that following a four-month nationwide search, it will now be getting a new Executive Director.

According to the release, starting July 21, Kristin Flickinger will become the PPF’s new Executive Director.

“PPF is the largest LGBTQ+ center between LA and San Francisco,” Pacific Pride Foundation Board President Lynn Cunningham Brown said in a statement. “Kristin is going to be a key part in achieving our strategic plan to take the organization to the next level of growth, to make us the recognized leader for issues relevant to the LGBTQ+ population and to broaden our programming to meet the challenging and diverse needs of our community.”

Ms. Flickinger holds a JD from Willamette University College of Law and a BA in business from Lewis & Clark College.

According to the release, Ms. Flickinger has over two decades of experience working in the LGBTQ+ movement — including four years as the Southern California Director of Aids/LifeCycle, and seven years working at the Los Angeles LGBT center.

Over the time she was the Southern California Director of Aids/Life Cycle, Ms. Flickinger headed up a $25 million fundraising effort.

In addition, while at the Los Angeles LGBT center, Ms. Flickinger served as Director of Programs, where, in addition to overseeing youth and senior services, she led efforts to coordinate services for both lesbian and bi women, as well as trans and non-binary people.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Pacific Pride Foundation at this critical time in our movement,” Ms. Flickinger said in a statement. “(I) look forward to advancing the organization’s commitment to be a resource where all members of the LGBTQ+ communities of the Central Coast can come for culturally relevant services.”

As the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the PPF partners with 35 other educational and nonprofit agencies to create a “thriving and visible LGBTQ+ community and prevent the transmission of HIV and HEP-C.”

Between its youth and elder programs, counseling services, sensitivity training and more, the PPF provides services for more than 10,000 LGBTQ+ clients a year.

In addition, through its HIV/AIDS and HEP-C testing and prevention outreach and education, PPF is directly preventing the transmission of disease. Through the program, 1,300 free tests were delivered in the past year.

The release states, “PPF is the leader in programs for LGBTQ+ youth, serving 300 kids with mental health, suicide prevention, and anti-bullying programs, while providing them with a safe place and leadership opportunities. PPF is also addressing the opioid crisis through the only clean-needle exchange program in the county, which collects about 100,000 used needles every year, and by distributing Narcan kits, which have saved more than 300 people from potentially fatal overdoses in the past year.”

For more information about the PPF visit pacificpridefoundation.org.

email: bmackley@newspress.com