Pacifica Graduate Institute celebrates Black History Month

TIMOTHY TEAGUE PHOTOS

The women honored at a recent Pacifica Graduate Institute event included Wendy Sims-Moten, left, and Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.

Pacifica Graduate Institute and its Alumni Association honored local black individuals during a celebration Feb. 17 at their Lambert Road campus in Carpinteria.

Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, the institute’s president and CEO, said she’s extremely proud of the school’s black students, faculty, alumni, trustees and others who have contributed to the history, growth and success of Pacifica Graduate Institute and the community. “I look forward to supporting, strengthening and nourishing an equitable and inclusive environment that promotes, respects and encourages diversity in its fullest sense.”

Dr. Leonie H. Matttison, president and CEO of Pacifica Graduate Institute, left, and Dianne Travis-Teague, senior director of Pacifica’s Alumni Association, share a positive moment during the recent Black History Month celebration at Pacifica’s campus in Carpinteria.

Pacifica Graduate Institute and its Alumni Association said this year’s honorees at the Black History Month event included many residents who have advocated for change, equity and common understanding, including Audrey Gamble; Connie Alexander; Sojourner Kincaid Rolle; James Joyce III; Isaac Garrett; Jordan Killebrew; Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt; Wendy Sims-Moten; Krystle Farmer Sieghart; Simone Akila Ruskamp; Leticia Forney Resch; and, the Rev. Dr. Dave N. Moore.

“As the celebration of Black History Month continues, it’s also imperative to acknowledge the centuries of struggles endured by black people and the work still to be done for equality and justice,” Pacifica Graduate Institute said in a statement. “Most recently, the shocking and heartbreaking brutality against Tyre Nichols — another atrocious act of violence against people of color — continues to be a visceral reminder of the plague of racism in our society and the work still left to do.”

“We understand that feelings of anger, hopelessness, and despair are natural responses to tragedies like these, which is why it’s vital to connect as a community, not only to support each other, but to strengthen the bonds that benefit everyone in our local community,” said Dianne Travis-Teague, senior director of Alumni Relations. “Our Alumni Association’s CareLine (805-679-6163 or go to pgiaa.org) was established to help anyone in our community process and unpack thoughts and feelings that may emerge during times of crises.”

