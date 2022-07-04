Packaging labels provide glimpse into history of food consumption, advertising

COURTESY PHOTO

Packaging labels have a possible collective value of $75.



E.R. has 3 fruit box labels, and wonders if they are valued as art or just a piece of paper.

The first label is recognizable — Goleta — and we all have seen that on tea towels and posters. The second is of our famous Redwoods, and the third is a wonderful arresting graphic design. The colors were meant to catch the eyes of loaders, who packed crates onto trains, and buyers. But they are more than art, in a way, because they say so much about food consumption and advertising. Some of the artists hired to create these labels worked directly from lithographic houses in our area.

Commercial graphic designs of a historical nature can be considered art. Where they are collected might define these unique treasures as works of art. These labels are considered valuable art and historical documents as evidenced by various museum and library collections of the genre. The Huntington collection comprises thousands of lithographed California citrus box labels, relating to the citrus industry in 1880-1960; E.R.’s dates from 1940-60.

These labels were produced for wooden crates used by Southern California growers, packers, and distributors of brand names. Labels were printed by Los Angeles and San Francisco lithographers, originating from the printers Western Lithograph Company, the Schmidt Lithograph Company and the Mutual Label & Lithograph Co. A collection in curatorship is at The Huntington Library, the Jay T. Last collection of food-related ephemera. About this Last collection, and such vintage (original) labels in general, the online archive of California Finding Aid to The Huntington Library states:

“These labels conveyed important information about commercial printing, graphic design, and social history” (and touch) “on topics of commerce, manufacturing, travel, and tourism, as well as the promotion of the Western US. The images are promotional … providing information about the history of the citrus industry and their advertising. As graphic materials, the labels offer evidence of the development of printmaking, artists, lithographers, printers, and publishers. The labels depict citrus imagery, flowers, transport, farmers, fictional people.”

The Corona Public Library also compiled a large collection of citrus crate labels collected by Corona Public Library staff from 1980-2004, which collected labels from all the major packing cases in Corona such as the Jameson Packing House, the Orange Heights Orange Association and Foothill Lemon Company. The citation from the Corona public Library states: “fruit crate labels began to be designed at the end of the 19th C. As refrigerated railroad cars helped make the long distance shipping of fruit possible, the industry developed labels so shippers and merchants could more easily identify what was in the crates. These vibrant, colorful paper labels were pasted onto boxes, creating a lively mobile advertisement.” Other institutions with citrus label collectors include Azusa Pacific University, Riverside Public Library and Tomas Rivera Library, UC Riverside.

So now we see that such labels, by the places that curate them, are considered important to history, graphic design, industry and fine art.

A narrow but active market exists, and a book about citrus labels, “Fruit box Labels: An Illustrated Price Guide to Citrus Labels,” by Gordon T. McClelland and Jay T. Last, Hillcrest Press, 1995, states prices paid in 1995.

To get a value for E.F., I selected 18 labels from online sellers similar to those in the collection as per era and location of fruit (1950-60) as designed for Central Coast California Growers. Studying the comparable sales, I notice that certain images, such as the exotic and dramatically colored “Camel label,” sell for $70, but are outliers as regards prices asked in the category; most of the labels sold on the market are NOT expensive: 90% of all comparable sales found are offered between $8-$25 for each label, as found on eBay, Etsy and Zazzle.

There are few collectors, but objects that have narrow appeal to only a few collectors can be valuable to connoisseurs. If a fine condition label, with a great graphic, is rare, and two collectors need that label, there is no telling how much it might sell for. The other factor with commercial material that is meant to be discarded is that they were discarded, and therefore what was once produced in the thousands upon thousands, and a brand name label for years, is often rare today.

For this reason, the jury is out regarding the value of the three labels in E.F.’s collection, but I can make a guess as to the average price for which a non-connoisseur would buy the three labels. If E.F. asked $75 for the three, he might find a willing buyer.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart’s “Ask the Gold Digger” column appears Mondays in the News-Press.

Written after her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr. Stewart’s book “My Darlin’ Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos” is a humorous collection of five “what-if” short stories that end in personal triumphs over present-day constrictions. It’s available at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara.