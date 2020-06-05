Paddle out for peace

People are hitting the beach to honor George Floyd

Supporters of Black Lives Matter Santa Barbara will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday at Leadbetter Beach for a paddle out honoring George Floyd.

The event is called “Paddle Out Santa Barbara.”

People are encouraged to bring their paddle boards, surfboards, kayaks or any other non-motorized water vessels to peacefully pay respects for those affected by police brutality.

Mr. Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police.

Masks are not required in the water during the paddle out, but police are asking people to respect social distancing during the event.

The events organizer, @chrisraglandd, said on Instagram that everyone is welcome. If you would like to participate and need gear, contact him on Instagram for more details.