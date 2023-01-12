Local writer, photographer to speak about life and work

CHUCK GRAHAM PHOTOS

Carpinteria kayaker Chuck Graham took this photo of northern fur seals at Point Bennett on San Miguel Island.

“Paddling into a Natural Balance” with Carpinteria freelance writer and photographer Chuck Graham will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

As part of his presentation, Mr. Graham will recount his many adventures hiking and kayaking in the Santa Barbara Channel and the Channel

Islands National Park and National Marine Sanctuary. He will also share many of his award-winning photographs that document the islands and their recovery over the past 30-plus years.

In addition to Mr. Graham’s talk, there will be a pre-lecture reception for museum members only from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. To attend, register at sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/ and become a member at sbmm.org.

Admission is free for SBMM’s Navigator Circle Members, $10 for all other members and $20 for members of the public.

This event is sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe.

At left, Chuck Graham travels in his kayak around Santa Cruz Island. Mr. Graham, a photographer who has paddled around the Channel Islands for more than 25 years, is writing his third book, “Paddling into a Naturel Balance.”

Mr. Graham, who has been a lifeguard and island guide, has been leading kayak tours and backpacking trips at Channel Islands National Park for more than 20 years.

Born in Santa Monica, he moved with his family to Carpinteria in 1975. He studied at Santa Barbara City College, Westmont College and the Institute for Children’s Literature. He also holds an honorary master’s degree from Brooks Institute of Photography recognizing his work, which has appeared in many local and national publications.

His stories and photos have appeared in National Geographic publications, Backpacker, Men’s Journal, Outdoor Photographer, The Surfer’s Journal, The Surfer’s Path, Canoe & Kayak, Adventure Kayak, American Forests, BBC Wildlife Magazine and Outdoor California.

Mr. Graham’s commercial clients have included Patagonia, Channel Islands National Park, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, California Coastal Commission, Los Padres National Forest, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Channel Islands Provisioners.

A humpback whale raises its pectoral flipper in this photo taken by Chuck Graham.

He has also written and photographed two books — the award-winning “Carrizo Plain: Where the Mountains Meet the Grasslands” (2021) and “Hike the Channel Islands: The Best Day Hikes in Channel Islands National Park”(2022).

Mr. Graham said this about his life and work:

“Kayaking around the Channel Islands National Park has afforded me countless experiences with the unique web of biodiversity that is found throughout the chain. Kayaking has been the best way to immerse myself with its flora and fauna. With more than 25 years of paddling the islands, I am now writing my third book, ‘Paddling into a Natural Balance,’ which includes stories and photos about kayaking and conservation surrounding one of the least-visited national parks in North America.”

