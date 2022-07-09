Padilla calls for extension of Temporary Protected Status for displaced Venezuelans

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Friday joined Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., along with 20 of their Senate colleagues. in calling on the Biden administration to continue to protect displaced Venezuelans by extending and re-designating Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the senators underscored President Nicolás Maduro regime’s crimes against humanity. They also cited the uptick in armed violence in Venezuela, growing humanitarian needs and the unprecedented displacement crisis.

“On March 8, 2021, the Biden administration designated Venezuela for TPS for a period of 18 months,” the letter reads. “Since the designation over a year ago, threats to civilians by armed actors, the complete erosion of the rule of law, and the systemic collapse of vital infrastructure have forced nearly half a million additional people to flee the country, bringing the total number of Venezuelan refugees to over six million.

“The Maduro regime has continued perpetuating crimes against humanity, turned a blind eye to the forced recruitment of children, generated an increase in refugees and displaced people, exacerbated food insecurity, and limited access to water, medical care, and humanitarian assistance. … We ask that you acknowledge the deteriorating conditions in Venezuela since the March 8, 2021 designation and take the necessary steps to extend and redesignate Venezuela for TPS,” reads the letter.

The senators urged the administration to continue to prioritize the welfare of Venezuelans already residing in the United States and elsewhere.

