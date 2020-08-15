PADILLA, Joseph, Jr.

Joseph Padilla Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. Born on May 30, 1938 to Joe and Beatrice Padilla of Santa Barbara, Joe was raised in Santa Barbara and attended Dolores School (Notre Dame) and Santa Barbara High School.

After high school, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Esther Vega, in which they were married for 63 years. Joe joined the air force in 1956 studying aircraft instrument repair. After leaving the service he attended Santa Barbara City College taking courses in electronics, motor controls and design, and platform computer programming. Joe was a graduate of the apprenticeship class of 1964. As a journeyman electrician from 1970-1981, he built his reputation designing circuitry for gas compressor controls, fire and gas automation for many south coast offshore platforms for Union Oil, Chevron, Arco, Texaco, and Sun Oil supervising crews between 50-100 electricians.

In 1982, he took up residence in Jakarta, Indonesia along with his wife to take on a job supervising 200 crew members on 47 production platforms assisting with on-the-job training on power distribution and production. From 1984 to 1987 Joe supervised and was responsible for 50 crew members on the installation testing and modifications of launch hardware for the space shuttle project at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. In his later years he taught the 5th-year apprenticeship program for many years into his retirement.

Joe was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 413 for over 40 years.

Joe, in his younger years, enjoyed fishing on the ocean, camping, barbecuing, and watching football games on weekends and holidays with friends and family. Joe always believed that with hard work, success can be achieved.

Preceding Joe in death are his father Joe Padilla, his mother Beatrice, and his brother Richard. He is survived by his wife, Esther, sons Joey, Ron (Natasha), and Dan; grandchildren Brionna, Justin, Daniel, and Vanessa; brother David (Valerie) and sister Dorothy (Glen).

Due to the coronavirus there will be a private family burial and a celebration of life will be planned for a future date.