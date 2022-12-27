Padilla praises Electoral Count Reform Act

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla on Thursday applauded the Senate for passing the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022 as part of the Omnibus Appropriations Bill.

“Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy,” Sen. Padilla, D-Calif., said in a news release. “By passing the Electoral Count Reform Act, the Senate has moved to strengthen the foundation of our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power.

“This bill reaffirms the power of the people and their right to a representative government by ensuring we count every single vote cast by an eligible voter,” Sen Padilla said. “The Electoral Count Reform Act will update our election laws to ensure the partisan power grab we witnessed on Jan. 6 (2021) no longer threatens our democracy.

“No individual, party, or state government should have the power to override the will of the people, and this bill represents a strong step toward restoring Americans’ faith in our elections,” he said.

Sen. Padilla said he believes that our democracy is strongest when every eligible citizen participates. As California’s secretary of state, he implemented automatic and same-day voter registration, expanded vote-by-mail, and launched early vote centers.

