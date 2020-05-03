PAEZ, Elouise Castro

March 18, 1924 – April 14, 2020 On April 14 our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully. She was a caring, energetic, and charming 96 year old. Elouise was born and grew up in Santa Barbara.

In 1941 she met and married Arthur Paez. They were married for 68 years until he passed away in 2010.

They have two daughters – Julie Boller and Sandra Reese (Dave); three grandchildren – Rick Boller (Cynthia), James Boller (Akina), and Kristy Reese (Tetsuo); three step-grandchildren – Jeffery Boller (Joie), Nancy Gent (Lance), and David Reese; and five great-grandchildren – Lauren Boller, Preseley Turner, Austin Boller, Nicholas Boller, and Karina Boller.

She was a life member of Native Daughters of the Golden West, Tierra de Oro #304 for over 50 years, and served as a volunteer at Cottage Health Systems for over 30 years.

A special thank you goes to Gran Vida and their resident caregivers for the love, happiness and friendship given to Elouise these last three years.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Native Daughters, Tierra de Oro #304, P.O. Box 3326, SB 93130, or VNA/Hospice, 512 E. Gutierrez St., SB 93103.



“Grandma we love you – We will miss you so much –

Forever in our hearts just like you touched each of us

In the dearest way – Now all we pray as we think of

You everyday – May God rest your soul in every way!”