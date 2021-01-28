PAGALING, Harold “Hank” Anthony

Harold “Hank” Anthony Pagaling, 55, died Jan. 21, 2021 in his home in Lompoc, Ca due to complications of Covid.

Harry was born May 25, 1965 in Santa Maria, Ca. He was the youngest of nine children to George and Eva Pagaling.

Harry loved surfing at Jalama, snowboarding at Kirkwood, playing his guitars, being at the lake on his boat and wake boarding and especially sharing this with his children and friends.

He is survived by his children, Hazel, Hialei, Valkyrie, Peter and Aubrey. His brothers and sisters, Elaine, Choi-slo, Manuel, Reggie and Laura and an abundance of loving cousins and a host of good friends.

We will so miss his loud voice, his big smile and his caring heart.

The family will be having a private service at Loper Funeral Chapel.

A celebration of life will be held at a time TBD.

