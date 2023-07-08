Painted Cabernet plans grand re-opening

COURTESY PHOTO

Owner Maria Wilson is holding a grand re-opening for Painted Cabernet.

Santa Barbara’s original “paint and sip studio,” The Painted Cabernet, is having its grand re-opening under the original ownership of Maria Wilson.

In addition to a wide selection of beers, The Painted Cabernet will be introducing an updated wine selection, featuring a variety of wine from Santa Barbara County and surrounding areas, plus a few specialty wines.

“The best part about it is that it caters to any level of artist, whether you are a beginner and wanting to explore your artistic side, or an experienced painter wanting to learn new techniques,” said Ms. Wilson.

One of the key highlights of the re-opening is the introduction of additional painting classes, including new classes which offer music-themed nights such as 80s music, R&B music, 70s rock, Karaoke and more.

There will be discounted prices for August and September.

For more information visit www.paintedcabernet.com.

