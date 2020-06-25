Pair of restaurants to close permanently

SANTA BARBARA – A pair of local, long standing restaurants have announced they will be closing for good.

The Dutch Garden restaurant, at 4203 State St., has announced it will be serving its last meal on Saturday, according to John Dickens, also known as The Restaurant Guy.

The restaurant has offered German cuisine since 1945. It originally opened in 1925 as Poppy Café and changed hands in 1945.

Enterprise Fish Company, at 225 State St., which was set to celebrate its 43rd anniversary in the fall, has notified employees that it will not be reopening. The restaurant had been planning to reopen June 1, Mr. Dickens said.

The restaurant was opened by owners Michael Bank and Randy LaFerr in 1977.

