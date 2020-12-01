Pairing wine with charity

Women Winemakers raffle benefits Foodbank

The Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers launched a virtual raffle last week to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Tickets will be sold through Dec. 11 at womenwinemakersraffle.eventbrite.com.

Participants from Women Winemakers donated bottles of wine and wine-tasting tickets to the drawing. All proceeds go to the Foodbank’s distribution efforts, which have become integral during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The holidays and winter months are normally a difficult time for those we serve. This year the economic impact of COVID-19 has created a drastic increase in need. The Foodbank has steadily doubled the amount of food we distribute in a typical year,” said Laurel Alcantar, senior development manager for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“We are truly grateful to the Women Winemakers for putting this together and for helping us ensure that everyone in our community has access to healthy food this holiday season,” she said.

There are three prizes up for raffle: a case of wine (12 bottles) made by Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers, a half case of wine (six bottles) and a digital gift basket with tickets to tasting rooms, coupons, “meet the winemaker” sessions and more.

The full case and digital basket raffles cost $50 per ticket, and the half case costs $25 per ticket.

“At this time of year, we are usually in the beginning phases of planning for the next year’s Women Winemakers Celebration, and while there are still many uncertainties of the possibilities for a March 2021 event, we can still make a difference in other ways – when it’s most needed,” explained Karen Steinwachs, co-founder of the annual Women Winemakers Celebration, winemaker at Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard and owner/winemaker of Seagrape Wine Company.

The Women Winemakers usually hold a charitable event on National Women’s Day in March in which participants taste a variety of wines alongside top cuisine. The 2021 event is scheduled for March 8, pending the pandemic’s conditions.

— Annelise Hanshaw