PAL leads kids on fishing trips

COURTESY PHOTO

A Police Activities League participant catches a fish on a sports-fishing boat off the coast.



Local youth with the Santa Barbara Police Activities League are heading outdoors and learning to fish.

Over the last three months, fishing excursions have taken them to the Goleta Pier, Lake Cachuma and on a sportfishing boat off the coastline. “The fishing events have been tremendously popular amongst our students and offer them a new opportunity to get outside and explore all that Santa Barbara has to offer! Our local police officers chaperone these events, which are wonderful opportunities for relationship-building with the youth,” said Judie Lugo, executive director of PAL.

For the majority of the youth, this is their first time fishing.

Participants range in age from 6 to 18- and are from 10 local schools.

PAL received funding from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Vamos a Pescar Education Fund to offer these experiences.

At each fishing event, youth learn lessons about keeping our oceans clean, the cultural significance of fishing for the Chumash in Santa Barbara, and safe fishing practices. All of the participants received fishing licenses and rods that they can keep.

“I felt happy and proud about being able to catch a fish, especially because it was my first time fishing with friends,” a PAL student said. “The wind was crazy, and it made fishing hard. I had so much fun and can’t wait to go fishing again!”

For more about PAL, go to sbpal.org.

— Staff report