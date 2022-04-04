‘Palate to Palette’ to raise funds for Carpinteria Arts Center

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center will raise money at its “Palate to Palette” fundraiser.

“Palate to Palette,” a fundraiser for the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. May 1 at the center, 865 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

Limited tickets, which are $150, can be purchased at www.carpinteriaartscenter.org.

“We are delighted to bring back this popular and lively event,” said Linda Rosso, executive director. “Where else can you experience the best local restaurants and wineries in one magical place?

“Dollars from the annual fundraiser will allow the Arts Center to continue to inspire creativity by providing a diverse menu of cultural programs that enrich the lives of the young to the young at heart.”

The event will feature food and wines from 20 local chefs and vintners and will include a live auction and entertainment. Silent auction items will be on display in the Charles Lo Bue Gallery beginning Friday and on the website, www.carpinteriaartscenter.org.

Participating chefs, restaurateurs and vintners include Carp Coffee, Carp Kitchen Grocery, Carpinteria Wine Company, Chocolats du CaliBressan, Delgado’s, Dinkelbrot Carpinteria, Giannfranco’s Trattoria, Good Plow, HEAT Culinary and Jack’s Famous Bagels & Bistro.

Others are Jenavi Vineyards, Lafond Winery & Vineyards, Little Dom’s, LJ’s Southern Belle Cookies, Reynaldo’s Bakery, Rincon Brewery, Rincon Catering & Events, Rincon Mountain Winery, Rivahill Winery, Sade Turkish Coffee, Santa Barbara Winery, Siam Elephant Thai, Sushi Teri, Teddy’s by the Sea, Thario’s Kitchen, Uncle Chen’s, Zookers and more.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com