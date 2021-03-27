Palihouse hotel opens

Downtown business provides easy access to SB sites

The new Palihouse Santa Barbara hotel opened on Garden Street this month. The hotel has only 24 rooms, offering an intimate getaway in the heart of the city.

The new Palihouse Santa Barbara hotel opened earlier this month, offering a residential-style getaway for guests in the heart of downtown.

Located at 915 Garden St., the boutique hotel has 24 rooms, outfitted with soaking tubs, kitchenettes, Italian linen sheets and fireplaces. The Palihouse common areas, such as the lobby, the bar, the cafe and the outdoor courtyard spaces, are petite, giving guests an intimate setting to relax and take in the city.

The location provides easy access to the sites of Santa Barbara, including State Street, East Beach and the Mission, while also maintaining a residential charm. It’s for this reason Avi Brosh, the founder and CEO of the Palisociety brand, decided Garden Street would be the perfect place for the hotel’s inaugural site on the South Coast.

“We loved the fact that this feels very neighborhood residential,” Mr. Brosh told the News- Press. “In that way, it feels like we’re sort of part of the community and the neighborhood. For us, when we had the opportunity to acquire this building, we felt really comfortable where it was and we felt we could create something that had a downtown Santa Barbara sensibility but was really close to everything you wanted to (visit).”

The guest rooms at the Palihouse are spacious and comfortable, giving guests a residential-style getaway.

In addition to a pool, courtyard and cafe, the Palihouse also has a cocktail bar. Guests can order drinks to enjoy poolside.

Each room in the Palihouse comes outfitted with Italian linens and robes and deep soaking tubs.

In Santa Barbara County, the hospitality and tourism industry were among the local business sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. While tourism has sharply decreased in Santa Barbara during the COVID-19 crisis, Mr. Brosh said he purchased the hotel ready to face the challenge.

“We acquired the hotel during the pandemic, and so we bought it with our eyes wide open and opened it with our eyes wide open and planned for the current hotel environment,” Mr. Brosh said. “So I think that although (the pandemic) affected the hotel in Santa Barbara by probably making the ramp up a little bit slower, that was something we were fully expecting.”

Since its opening, Mr. Brosh said the hotel’s success has “absolutely exceeded expectations,” with rooms booked every weekend since its March 1 opening date.

The Palihouse brand has 18 total hotels nationwide, including locations in Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, Albuquerque and Memphis, among others.

For more information on booking at the Palihouse in Santa Barbara, visit palisociety.com/hotels/santa-barbara.

