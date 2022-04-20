PALMER, Courtney S.

Courtney S. Palmer went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 1, 2022 after a 4-year battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her parents Marsha and Stan Palmer, her brother Kris, her beloved cats Kyo and Callie, and numerous aunts and cousins. Courtney also leaves behind very close friends with whom she shared priceless adventures and spent many happy hours. Courtney graduated from Dos Pueblos H.S., S.B. Business College, and spent a year at University in Canterbury, UK. We want to thank the nurses at Cottage Hospital and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center for their loving kindness during her long hospital stays and treatments. You truly went above and beyond for her. She shared her humor and kindness generously. She wants us to be not sad, but happy that we knew her and shared this life with her. Courtney’s celebration of life will be held on April 23rd at Anthem Chapel at 6595 Covington Way, at the corner of Los Carneros, Goleta, CA 93117. In Courtney’s own words, “wear color–no black.” In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local cat shelter in Courtney’s memory.