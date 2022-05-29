PALMER, William “Ken”

William Kenneth “Ken” Palmer of Solvang, California passed away Monday ,May 16, 2022, 10 pm at the age of 98.

He was born August 10, 1923 to William A. Palmer and Gladys H. Palmer in Tallahatchie, Mississippi, the eldest

of four children.

He served his country proudly beginning at the age of 18 in the United States Navy during WWII as a Special Artificer (Instrument) Second Class and was honorably discharged on March 16, 1946. While stationed in California, he met the love of his life and was married 63 years to Beverly D. Palmer.

After retiring as a dean at Los Angeles City College, he moved to Solvang in 1988. He was Mayor Pro Tem 1992, 2001, and 2006 and elected Mayor 1993, 2002, and 2007. He was a member of the Solvang City Council 1991, 1994-1996, 2003-2005 and 2008-2010. He was also a member of the Planning Commission, Solvang Heritage Associates, the Economic/Tourism Study Committee, the Santa Ynez Valley Post 160 of the American Legion for 28 years and the Viking Charitable Organization.

He leaves behind his children, Linda L. Palmer, Cynthia J. Purdey, his brother Richard, sister Martha, Linda Marie personal assistant and friend, along with the many acquaintances and friends from over the years who respected and loved him.

His graveside Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1pm at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard. Immediately after the service there will be a gathering of friends and family at the Sunny Field Park.

