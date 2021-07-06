Panel recognizes Lompoc’s beautiful places

COURTESY PHOTOS

Warren Keller, a Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission member, knows actress and gardening enthusiast Milla Jovovich, who presented a video message to winners of the commission’s Spring Yard Beautification Project.

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission has announced the winners of the Spring Yard Beautification Contest.

And the victors received a video message from actress and gardening enthusiast Milla Jovovich.

Ms. Jovovich, whose movies have varied from “The Fifth Element” (1997) to the “Resident Evil” franchise, knows beautification commission member Warren Keller through his work as a “gardener to the stars.”

A home at 329 Ladera St. in Lompoc is the first-place winner among residences in the Spring Yard Beautification Project.

Judging of this year’s Spring Yard Beautification Contest, formerly known as the “Say It With Flowers Contest,” took place from June 21-25.

Nominated yards were judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria, which included more than just flowers. Only yards visible from inside a vehicle on the street were considered this year.

Susan Gallacher, chairperson of the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission, thanked everyone who called in to nominate their favorite yards, business, churches and hotels.

“Thank you, Lompoc residents, for your efforts to make the city of Lompoc more picturesque. Keep up the great work!” she said.

Here are the winners.

Residence. Best overall: 118 N. B St., Unit F; first place: 329 Ladera St.; second place: 836 Clemens Way; third place: 429 N. Poppy St.

Business: Best Overall: Liquor Emporium at 1200 E. Ocean Ave./State Route 1; first place: Holloway Building at 104 East Ocean Ave./State Route 1; second place: Home Depot at 1701 E. Ocean Ave./State Route 1; third place: Boscutti Ballet Theatre at 1100 W. Ocean Ave./State Route 1.

Hotels: Best Overall: Inn at Highway 1.

Churches: Best overall: Place of Grace at 816 N. C Street; first place: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 212 E. Central Ave.; second place: First Christian Church at 1517 W. College Ave.; third place: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1212 W. Prune Ave.

Condos/HOAs: Best overall: Laurel Crossing on Laurel and V Street; first place: Villa Los Flores on Ocean Avenue and V Street.

Apartment buildings: Best overall: Windscape Apartments.

An honorable mention was awarded to Lompoc Community Garden on West College Avenue for its beautiful flowers.

In addition, the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission would like to acknowledge the following properties for their beautiful yards: 1012 Edwards Place; 1040 N. Sixth St.; 1101 E. Olive Ave.; 1109 N. Daisy St.; 1113 N. Gardenia St.; 1525 N. Orchid Ave,; 204 South Rose St.; 234 N. C St., Apt. A; 309 N. N St.; 312 N. Sixth St.; 416 N. C St.; 421 N. 7th St.; 429 S. H St.; 520 N. W St.; 600 E. Olive Ave. 616 S. C St.; 805 E. Maple Ave.; 920 W. Oak Ave.; 401 S. O Place; 305 Barrington Place; 401 N. V St.; 437 N. First St.

