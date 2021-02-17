Panel to cover teens’ relationships

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is holding a free virtual panel tonight on “Supporting Our Teens’ Relationships.”

The panel, which is geared for adults, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. The program is part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

To register for the panel, go to dvsolutions.org/panel.

The panelists are Christy Stillwell, founder and executive director of “What is LOVE”; Rachael Steidl, executive director and founder of Youth Well; Raul Reyes, program specialist for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley; and Steve DeLira, deputy executive director of Family Service Agency.

During the program, DVS will interview the panelists about teen dating, health relationships and recognition of warning signs. Viewers of the panel will leave with resources and information on how to better support the teenagers in their lives, according to a DVS news release.

— Dave Mason