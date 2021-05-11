Panel to discuss hunger

“Hungry and Homeless in Isla Vista,” a virtual panel discussion, will take place at 6 p.m. today.

The program will be presented online by the Capps Center at UCSB. The panel includes Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams, Cristina Gomez of CALPIRG, Rebecca Segundo (Basic Needs and Rapid Rehousing manager) and Kathryn Murray of EcoVista.

The virtual program is a fundraiser for organizations working to alleviate food and housing insecurity: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, UCSB Associated Students, CALPIRG, EcoVista and Santa Barbara Street Medicine.

To register and donate, go to ucsb.zoom. ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_by7iHijFQgyqPu-57dFGIQ.

For more information, contact Greg Johnson, the Capps Center director, at gjohnson@ucsb.edu or 805-893-2562.

— Dave Mason