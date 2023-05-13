Panel to discuss sexual violence at UCSB

“Ending Sexual Violence on Campus: A Holistic Approach” — a panel discussion featuring UCSB faculty, students and staff — will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Henley Hall at UCSB.

Sponsored by the Capps Forum on Ethics and Public Policy, it is free and open to the public.

Experts will address the cultural, gendered and legal dimensions of this pressing issue, providing a holistic, intersectional approach to ending sexual violence on campus. A Q&A will follow the panel.

Panelists include Erin Khuê Ninh, associate professor and chair, Asian American Studies; Ariana Alvarez, director and Title IX officer, Office of Title IX and Sexual Harassment Policy Compliance; Cierra Sorin, PhD candidate, sociology; Leila Loose, co-chair, Students Against Sexual Assault; and Briana Miller, director, Campus Advocacy, Resources and Education.

For more information, contact the Capps Center at 805-893-2317 or info@cappscenter.ucsb.edu.

— Marilyn McMahon