Panel to review Heritage Ridge

Goleta Planning Commission to discuss report on proposed residential project

The Goleta Planning Commission will review a final Environmental Impact Report and development plan for the Heritage Ridge Residential Rental Unit Project at the end of the month.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 28 to review the Environmental Impact Report and plan for the project. The Heritage Ridge development is expected to provide 332 total units: 228 market-rate and 104 affordable.

The meeting will be held virtually, and members of the public will be able to view it on Goleta Channel 19 or online at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

Individuals will also be able to provide comments regarding the project to the Planning Commission.

The 17.36-gross acre project site is located on the north side of Camino Vista between Aero Camino and Celle Koral roads.

Union Pacific Railroad tracks line the site to the north with the Camino Vista Road and Willow Springs II apartments to its south. On the east side of the site are the industrial buildings on Aero Camino Road, and to the west is the South Los Carneros Road and overpass.

According to the report, the project, located in the inland area of Goleta, would provide senior affordable housing and family affordable housing with three residential buildings along with a recreation building that would provide a gym. This section of the project would also feature an outdoor recreation area and barbecue facilities.

The eastern area of the Heritage Ridge project would comprise seven residential buildings for market-rate housing along with a recreation building with a children’s play area, gym, pool, spa and outdoor barbecue facilities.

Interested individuals can read the final EIR report at cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/planning-and-environmental-review/ceqa-review/heritage-ridge. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com