Panel to review Ortega Park plan



RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

The Ortega Park Master Plan calls for relocation, re-creation or re-envisioning of the park’s popular murals.

SANTA BARBARA — The Ortega Park Master Plan will be discussed during the Santa Barbara Planning Commission’s virtual meeting at 1 p.m. today.

The plan covers the demolition of existing facilities and construction of a new swimming pool, wading pool, water slide, skate park, splash pad, sports courts, shade sails, sports field with synthetic turf, ping pong tables and more.

Five of the park’s existing murals are proposed to be relocated on the site. Three of the murals would be re-created. Four of the murals would be re-envisioned, according to a news release.

Today’s meeting will be broadcast live on Cox Communications’ Channel 18 and online at santabarbaraca.gov/citytv.

For more information, go to santabarbaraca.gov/ortegapark.

The park is at 632 N Salsipuedes St.

— Dave Mason