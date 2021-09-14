Panel to share experiences during ‘Women & Leadership’ presentation

Janet Blevins

Shay Allen

Jenelle Osborne

The Rev. Julia Hamilton COURTESY PHOTOS

LOMPOC — The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women will present “Women & Leadership” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday on Zoom.

The program will feature an interactive game or two to test viewers’ knowledge of current and historical leaders and their own leadership styles.

The program will also include a panel of local women from areas of business, education, student, defense/space, religion, students and government. They will share their experiences and successful strategies for young professionals.

In addition, two women student leaders, sponsored by AAUW, will share their experience at this summer’s National Conference for College Women Student Leaders.

The panelists will include Lompoc Chamber CEO DeVika Stallings, school board member Janet Blevins, Allan Hancock College student Shay Allen, Vandenberg Space Force Public Relations Director Robin Gorhmley, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne and the Rev. Julia Hamilton.

Registration is required to watch Saturday’s free program. To register, go to lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

For more information, email Dulcie Sinn at dulcie.sinn@mac.com or Lucy Thoms-Harrington at lth.terralink@gmail.com.

— Dave Mason