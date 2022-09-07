PANOYAN, Crosby

Crosby Panoyan, 89 years old at the time of his passing, was born in Bitias, Turkey on April 28, 1933 and passed in Santa Barbara on July 23, 2022.

Crosby’s life was marked by the providence of God even before he was born and on numerous occasions during his life. He had seven siblings who lived into adulthood and he was the last of his generation to pass away. His family became refugees in 1938 and were relocated from Turkey to Ainjar, in the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon. The family lived in one room for a long period of time. He learned that to survive and succeed in life one had to work hard, a character trait he practiced all his life. He worked in the fields and orchards as a youth and always identified himself as

“a farmer at heart.”

Through the influence of his older brother Charles, Crosby became a Christian during his teen years. With that added foundation he learned to serve others in various ways. He also yearned for something greater in life. He would look at the mountains surrounding the Bekaa Valley and ask God to direct his path. Providence came about in the form of a sweet and lovely girl from Pasadena, CA. Their romance consisted of many letters to one another professing a shared deep faith in God. Crosby and that girl, Ruth, married in 1955. Crosby immigrated soon thereafter to the United States, becoming a citizen and proud American. They recently celebrated their 67th

wedding anniversary.

Moving to Santa Barbara in 1963 with his wife and two young daughters, he and his brother bought a dry cleaning/tailoring business. He was a tailor for a time but the call of being “a farmer” resulted in him being a landscaper for most of his adult years. His landscaping won several awards. He was endowed with an extraordinary work ethic. His character ethic, centered on his faith and trust on God’s guidance was demonstrated daily. Although proud of what he was able to accomplish, he would say that he was “just a caretaker” of what God provided.

Crosby and Ruth were longtime members of the Coast Community Church of the Nazarene. Their faithfulness, generosity, care and concern for others blessed many. Crosby enjoyed sharing words of encouragement, especially with young people.

Crosby is survived by his wife Ruth, two daughters, Pauline Kimmel, Elizabeth (Lisa) Hopper, their husbands John Kimmel and Jim Hopper and their four grandchildren, Mike Hopper, Christina Lutz (Kenny), Matt Hopper and Aaron Kimmel, along with their nieces and nephew, their children

and grandchildren.

Special thanks to the caregivers for their compassionate care. They continue to be a blessing to Ruth and the family. Added thanks and appreciation to the VNA Hospice staff.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 12 noon at Coast Community Church of the Nazarene. In Crosby’s memory, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, VNA Hospice of Santa Barbara and/or Coast Community Church of the Nazarene.