Students, staff compete in Panther Olympics

COURTESY PHOTOS

Students and staff enjoyed friendly competition recently at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.

Pioneer Valley High School’s students and staff recently held friendly and fun competitions during lunch, thanks to the PV ASB Student Council.

The Panther Olympics kicked off March 21 and wrapped with the finals on March 25.

The Physical Education Department finished in first place, and the baseball team came in second at the conclusion of the games, including the bubble wrap roll, slip and slide, etc. Both teams were treated to lunch. The rest of the teams, 2023 juniors (third place), athletics, clubs and classes, will receive a doughnut party.

“I had so much fun competing against other students and teachers,’’ said Valentin Tello, a sophomore and member of the Class of 2024 Team. “It was very fun doing the bubble wrap, and when I stood up, I was in a daze and could barely keep my balance.’’

Ryan Rothford, the Panther P.E. teacher, agreed, adding, “I thought the Panther Olympics were run very well. I enjoyed the different events and obstacles that were created. It was nice to see so many students and staff supporting all the teams that competed.

“It was really cool that we were able to finish first. I was just happy to be part of such a great event. Thanks to all the students and staff that helped put the Panther Games together.’’

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com