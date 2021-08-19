‘Paper Trail’ at Sullivan Goss

COURTESY IMAGE

Nicole Strasburg’s woodblock monoprint was exhibited at Palazzo della Provincia di Frosinone, Italy; Oceanside Museum of Art; and Riverside Museum of Art. Ms. Strasburg is among the artists featured in the latest exhibit at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery will present its latest exhibit, “Paper Trail: The Life Story of Great Works of Art,” Aug. 27-Oct. 25.

The gallery is at 11 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

“Paper Trail” explores how art moves through the world and across time.

The exhibit will feature historical and modern works that have been made in important ateliers, owned by important art world figures, exhibited in museums and/or published in magazines or catalogs, according to a news release.

“At Sullivan Goss, we are always working to demystify the art world for visitors and patrons, so that anyone who is interested can get a great understanding of how and why works of art might be considered particularly important or valuable,” according to the gallery. “For this exhibit, this effort became the central theme of the show.”

Artists in the exhibit include John Edmund Califano, Patricia Childlaw, Colin Campbell Cooper, Leon Dabo, Lockwood de Forest, Edgar Ewing, Oskar Fischinger, Joseph Goldyne, Sidney Gordin, Nathan Huff, Wosene Worke Kosrof, Dan Lutz, Susan McDonnell, Chris Peters, Hank Pitcher, Edward Potthast, Nicole Strasburg, Jean Swiggert and William Wendt.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, go to www.sullivangoss.com.

— Dave Mason