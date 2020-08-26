PAPPALARDO, Anna Marie

November 11, 1962 – August 21, 2020

On the night of August 21, 2020, God sent angels for our beautiful Anna Marie (Agnoli) Pappalardo. She went peacefully at her home surrounded by her family in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Anna was born on November 11, 1962 in Santa Barbara, California to Royal and Anna Agnoli. She grew up with a strong faith and devotion to family and God. She was a loving wife to her husband, mother to her children and “Nonna” to her grandchildren.

Anna graduated from Bishop Diego High School on June 1, 1980. She attended and graduated with an Associate of Science Degree as a Clerk Typist from Santa Barbara City College. She found her home in the banking industry as a bank teller at numerous banks in California, Texas and Colorado. She was passionate about her job, as her co-workers and customers became life-long friends. Anna was always a friend to confide in with willingness to devote time attention and loyalty. She retired in 2019 from Key Bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Anna is survived by her husband of 32 years, Pat John Pappalardo; daughters, Maria Pappalardo of San Antonio and Ariana (Corey) Winter and Marina Pappalardo. Parents, Royal and Anna Agnoli, Brother Chris (Tina) Agnoli, Sister, Marie (Sean) Reardon. Grandchildren, Dominick, Joey and Mia. She was also survived by nephews and nieces, Michael, Kate, Giada, and Chiara. Anna’s love and devotion to her family was unconditional and unquestionable to anyone who knew her.

Services will be at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church on August 31, 2020 with Rosary at 10:30am, followed by a funeral Mass at 11am. A livestreaming link will be available to safely view her service from the following link: Ourladyofthepines.org, click live stream link at top of page. A private burial will follow at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Anna Pappalardo’s Metastatic Breast Cancer fund: http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR?px=25751594&fr_id=7343&pg=personal