30 watercraft bring holiday cheer to Santa Barbara Harbor

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

Santa Claus says hello during the 35th Annual Parade of Lights off Stearns Wharf on Sunday.

There was “Magic Under the Moonlight” as 30 boats decorated with lights and the holiday spirit journeyed in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

And a large crowd came to watch a longtime tradition: the Parade of Lights.

Sunday’s festivities began at noon with kids playing in the snow and seeing Santa Claus and his elves. There was live music as well.



At left, the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir sings tunes in front of the lit holiday tree during the event. At right, participants of the parade glide by Stearns Wharf in a brightly lit boat.

A pair of festive boats make their way past Stearns Wharf during the 35th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday.

The holiday tree was lit prior to the start of the parade.

Santa Claus’ elves are put to work in a naval workshop during the event.

The parade concluded with fireworks off West Beach.

The human-powered boats category went forth at 4 p.m., around Stearns Wharf. That was followed by the Holiday Tree lighting ceremony and a holiday choir at 5 p.m. The emcee on this day of free activities was Capt. David Bacon.

The main event for the 35th annual tradition started at 5:30 p.m. with the illuminated boats making their way from Leadbetter Beach, down the coast to the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, then back up to Stearns Wharf. The day ended with — what else? — fireworks.

Sunday’s Parade of Lights was part of a full weekend of holiday activities. On Saturday, parades took place on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta and on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

And on Sunday, a who’s who of musical talent performed during the Winter Music Showcase at The Granada, raising money for the Grace Fisher Foundation and its efforts to bring the arts to kids with disabilities, or as Grace Fisher puts it, “kids of all abilities.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com