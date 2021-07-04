Parades are back for the Fourth

Fourth of July parades return today to Santa Barbara County after a two-year absence.

Up north, Solvang will hold its Fourth of July parade at 11 a.m. It will run up Alisal Road from Elverhoy to Copenhagen Drive, west on Copenhagen to 2nd Street and down 2nd Street. Sponsored by Solvang Rotary Club, the parade has the theme of “God Bless America” and will feature floats, bands, horses, Viking ships and rare automobiles.

State Route 246 will remain open to through traffic, and road closures begin around 10 a.m.

Down south, the Montecito Association will host a road show parade at 11:30 a.m. today.

The procession will start at Lower Manning Park and cruise through neighborhoods.

The Village 4th Road Show 2021 will roll down San Ysidro Road, North Jameson Lane, Channel Drive, Fairway Road, East Cabrillo Boulevard, Coast Village Road, Olive Mill Road and finish up on Schoolhouse Road.

The association reported that it is completely full of entries for the parade, but invites families to celebrate from their homes.

