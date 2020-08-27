Parading for patients

Marian Regional Medical Center holds Day of Hope car parade

Classic cars cruised down the street in a parade to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria to support cancer patients and raise awareness.

Nearly 150 cars cruised down the street from the Santa Maria Fairpark to Mission Hope Care Center in support of the center’s cancer patients.

The celebration on Wednesday was part of the seventh annual Day of Hope to raise money for programs, services and new technologies to help the patients’ fight against cancer.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mission Hope had already raised nearly $200,000, only $30,000 short of its goal. Organizers hope to surpass it.



At left, “Cruzin’ for Life,” an organization fundraising for Marian Cancer Care Services and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, donated the classic cars for the parade. At right, the car parade was part of the Day of Hope to raise money for programs, services and new technologies to help the patients’ fight against cancer and support the employees.

The vibrant parade of classic cars, convertibles and family cars decorated with pom-poms and encouraging messages drew a crowd of upwards of 100 patients, employees, staff members, physicians and volunteers outside Mission Hope.

Participants were honking their horns, playing music and cheering from their car windows.

“Everyone was incredibly optimistic and excited to see such a great show of support,” Sara San Juan, the director of marketing and communications at Dignity Health, told the News-Press. “Especially during these uncertain times, it was great for everyone to get a morale boost.”

Many classic cars were donated by “Cruzin’ for Life,” which raises funds for Marian Cancer Care Services and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties. Cruzin’ for Life helped facilitate the cruise.

Ms. San Juan said the parade benefited patients in multiple ways.

Upwards of 100 patients, employees, staff members, physicians and volunteers from Mission Hope came outside to watch the parade as participants honked their horns and cheered.

“They’re able to see the outpouring of support and the community care surrounding their cancer journey,” she said. “It also raises awareness to the public because they can still donate electronically.”

She added that even though the Day of Hope looked different this year due to COVID-19, the event was “still an overwhelming show of support.”

FYI Community members can still support the 2020 Day of Hope by visiting: www.supportmarianmedical.org/dayofhope or calling the Marian Foundation at 805-739-3595.

Dignity Health describes Mission Hope Cancer Center, located on the Marian Regional Medical Center campus, as the region’s only advanced comprehensive cancer care center, with highly specialized physicians, oncology nurses and therapists to provide care to the Central Coast.

