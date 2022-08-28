‘Parallel Stories’ with Patricio Ferrari and Forrest Gander

On Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m., polyglot poet, translator, and literary editor Patricio Ferrari and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, translator and novelist Forrest Gander will take part in a conversation about poetry and the art of translation. Drawing from their own work, they will share examples — between languages — from Portuguese (Pessoa), French (Pizarnik), Spanish (Bracho) and Kannada (Kumudendu) as well as from their own works of textured poetry. The event will take place at Santa Barbara Museum of the Arts in the Mary Craig Auditorium

It is a common expression that something is lost in translation, but few people discuss what can be gained in the process, particularly in relation to poetry. In an age of dwindling linguistic diversity and cultural homogenization, poetry translators build bridges across borders and between cultures, writers and readers, introducing new syntactic strategies, rhythms and image repertoires. Reading as translators is sometimes considered the deepest reading, described as a multi-layered engagement with sensorial experience — verbal and visual choices interwoven with the vibrancy of sound — at its core.

“Parallel Stories” is a literary and performing arts series that pairs art and artists with award-winning authors and performers of regional, national, and international acclaim. This series functions as a multidisciplinary lens through which to view the museum’s collection and special exhibitions.

Tickets are $5 for SBMA members and $10 for non-members.

Purchase tickets at https://tickets.sbma.net.

— Katherine Zehnder