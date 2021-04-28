PARATTE, Rosalia

Rosalia “Oma” Paratte, a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara on January 15th, 2021. Rosa is survived by her son Rob, her daughters-in-law Sharon and Kristy, and her grandchildren: Ryan, Tyler and Rebecca.

Rosa was born in Augsburg, Germany where she and her twin sister were raised. She later came to the United States and worked hard to create a life for herself. She was a strong woman.

Rosa later married her beloved husband Arnold in Hawaii and subsequently moved to Santa Barbara. They had two children Rob and Rick (d). Rob is in real estate development and based in San Francisco with his wife Kristy.

Rosa loved her grandchildren and would spoil them with lunch, snacks and sweets with any opportunity she had. Of her grandchildren, Ryan works in technology and Tyler works in real estate and both are living in San Francisco, Rebecca lives in Portland, Oregon with her family.

After her husband passed Rosa spent the later years of her life in Carpinteria where she enjoyed being outdoors, going on long beach walks, and getting ice cream. In addition to being a loving grandmother, she was a great neighbor and friend to her community in Carpinteria.

Rosa will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who had a great sense of humor and a big heart.

A small private funeral service will be held in Santa Barbara later this year.