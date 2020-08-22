PARDO-RUIZ, Teofila “Carmela”

Teofila Pardo-Ruiz, also known as Carmela, passed away on Friday July 31st in Carpinteria from complications of COVID-19.

Although petite in size, Carmela stood tall with her outgoing personality and caring heart. She was energetic, had a witty sense of humor and knew how to dress in style.

Carmela was born on October 13, 1933 in Guijosa, a small village near Madrid in Spain. Here she grew up with her parents and two brothers. She loved taking care of their animals, growing vegetables and being of help to her father.

Carmela had an independent and adventurous nature. She left Spain at a young age and traveled to Australia and Japan before settling down in California. A longtime resident of Santa Barbara, she attended Santa Barbara City College and worked as a seamstress and housekeeper. She loved animals, especially her favorite dog Mickey. Carmela was a parishioner of the Lady of Sorrows Church, and she made many lifelong friends. The last 4 years of her life were spent in Carpinteria, where she was a resident of GranVida.

Carmela will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed by her friends and family. Services were held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Monday August 17th. Donations in Carmela’s memory can be made to the Santa Barbara Humane Society.