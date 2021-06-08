Parent and Child Together classes offered

Ventura County Library and First 5 Ventura County are offering Parent and Child Together classes for local families starting this summer.

In the free 12-week class, families with infants or toddlers are invited to learn new skills together, play fun activities and share the love of reading.

“Parents are their child’s first and most important teacher. Every child comes into this world ready to learn. It’s never too early to talk, read, and sing to your child,” Petra Puls, executive director of First 5 Ventura County, said.

Nancy Schram, the Ventura County Library director, said, “By collaborating with First 5 Ventura County and other organizations that serve children from birth to age 3 and their parents, our Ventura County Libraries can make an even bigger difference in early childhood brain development.”

In the class, parents receive a free tool kit with developmental screenings for their child, age-appropriate toys supporting early childhood development, and books exploring social and emotional competence. Librarians also partner with families to address individual needs and strengthen community connections.

The summer sessions are being held this month and during July and August. To register, go to bit.ly/VCLPact. The class is limited to six families per location, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Classes are starting June 22 in Ventura and Oak View and June 24 in Port Hueneme. You can see the schedule at vencolibrary.org/calendar.

For more information, call Antonio Apodaca, education and outreach coordinator, at 805-218-3821.

— Dave Mason