PARENT, Bernard Charles

A loving, wise, warmhearted and positively happy man, Bernard Charles Parent passed away on February 11, 2021.

Born April 22, 1930, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Bernie graduated from the University of Manitoba with a degree in chemistry when the periodic table only had 12 elements. Growing up, Bernie was athletic, playing hockey in high school and college basketball for the University of Manitoba Bisons. He was left handed and well known for his one-hand push shot.

He made his way to San Francisco where he met the love of his life and future wife, Rosemary. The two married and moved to Santa Barbara to raise a family, and were blessed with two daughters: Mary and Alexandra.

Bernie was a collector of wisdom — both through his own experiences, and through the experiences of others, and he loved to share that knowledge. One of his favorite books was “The Art of Living” based upon the theories of the Greek philosopher, Epictetus.

He was known for his warm and enthusiastic personality that instantly enchanted those who met him. When people asked how he was, Bernie would always reply with: “I’m happy.” He embraced life, saw the best in everything and was perpetually upbeat — an approach to life which always inspired others.

One of Bernie’s passions was serving on the Board of the Alexander House, a non-profit foundation which offers financial assistance for fixed-income seniors in Santa Barbara. He loved working as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley, his employer for more than 50 years. At the age of 90 Bernie was still going strong; he had special, long-lasting, relationships with his work colleagues and clients and he considered many family.

Bernard is survived by his beloved wife Rosemary Parent, his devoted daughters Mary Parent (son-in-law Javier Chapa) and Alexandra Parent.

His optimism and fervor for life were contagious, and will live on with his memory. In the words of Epictetus: “He is a wise man who does not grieve for the things which he has not, but rejoices for those which he has.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Alexander House Foundation, P.O. Box 22508, Santa Barbara, California, 93121.