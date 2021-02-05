PARENT, Susan Patricia

Susan Patricia Parent passed away at her Santa Barbara home on January 15, 2021 following a courageous six-month battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family who cared for her until her last day. Susan was born December 28, 1945 to Tony and Constance Guevara. She attended local schools and graduated Santa Barbara High School class of 1964. She was a ninth-generation Santa Barbaran and a direct descendent of Lt. Pablo Antonio Cota, a member of the Portola Party who founded the Santa Barbara Presidio in 1782 and for whom Cota Street is named. Susan was extremely proud of her rich heritage and her native roots. She spent countless volunteer hours as a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Reina Del Mar Parlor number 126.

In 2001 she was selected by the organization to portray St. Barbara during Old Spanish Days, an honor she greatly cherished. Old Spanish Days was a great and meaningful part of Susie’s life. She was a granddaughter of famed Spanish dancer Juan Cota who danced at the opening of the Lobero Theatre in 1924, the first modern-day Old Spanish Days. Following in the family tradition of Spanish dance, Susie studied under the master Jose Manero and participated in Old Spanish Days celebrations for decades along with her numerous dancing aunts and cousins. The love of dance was also passed on to her daughter, Jennifer Parent Alldredge. Susie was not only a talented dancer, she was a gifted seamstress. After she hung up her dancing shoes Susie spent countless hours lovingly sewing beautiful Fiesta costumes for Jennifer and other members of her large extended family. She spent many years serving on the Board of Directors of Old Spanish Days. She loved classic movies and was a proud employee of JC Penney for 25 years and until her illness worked at the Chumash Casino. Susie will be remembered by her infectious smile, her sparkling eyes and her fierce, independent spirit which was evident until her last days.

Susie is predeceased by her parents and her husband Edmund Parent. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Alldredge, her son Grant Parent, her grandson Nathanael, her siblings Constance (Connie) Diane Olivera, Anthony Guevara and other recently discovered family on the East Coast with whom she formed close relationships with, and her large extended family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial will be planned at a later date.