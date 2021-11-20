Parents of man shot and killed by Rittenhouse vow to continue legal fight

By DAN MCCALEB

THE CENTER SQUARE EXECUTIVE EDITOR

(The Center Square) — The parents of one of the two men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during three nights of rioting in Kenosha, Wis., last year vowed to continue their fight for justice for their slain son.

A jury found Mr. Rittenhouse not guilty Friday of all five charges in the case including first degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber.

“There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz,” Karen Bloom and John Huber said in the statement.

“Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son,” they said. “It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.”

The shootings occurred August 25, 2020, during Kenosha’s final night of violence in the wake of a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is black. Rioting broke out in Kenosha in the nights after the police shooting.

“Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha police who authorized his bloody campaign will escape justice,” the parents said. “Anthony will have his day in court.”

Ms. Bloom and John Huber did not attend the trial because they said they “could not bear to sit in a courtroom and repeatedly watch videos of our sons murder …”

Kenosha police have denied they authorized armed civilians in Kenosha to help during the riots.

“We are so proud of Anthony, and we love him so much,” the parents said. “He is a hero who sacrificed his own life to protect other innocent civilians. We ask that you remember Anthony and keep him in your prayers.”

email: dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com