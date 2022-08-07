PARISOTTO, Fausto Mario

February 2, 1935 – July 28, 2022

Fausto Mario Parisotto of Solvang, CA, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the age of 87. After a brief illness, Fausto passed at home surrounded by his beloved wife Melvia, daughter Debbie, son Fausto Jr., daughter-in-law Paula, and

son-in-law Earl.

Fausto was born in Spineda Di Riese Pio X, Italia, on February 2, 1935 to father Giorgio Parisotto and mother, Genoveffa Perizzolo Parisotto. The middle of three sons, Fausto began his career as an electrical apprentice at the age of 14. At 19, he left the farm and his family to journey to the United States, where he began his formal training to become a well respected and highly knowledgeable electrical contractor. Parisotto Electric continues to this day under the capable hands of his son, Fausto Jr.

In 1956, to all our good fortune, Fausto met Melvia at an Italian dance in Santa Barbara. Listening to her mother’s excellent advice, they began dating, and the rest is history. Melvia and Fausto were married at Our Lady of Guadalupe, on June 22, 1958; a love story that spanned 66 years and created a legacy of love, faith and family. Forever the entrepreneur, Fausto, Melvia, Giovannina and Arnold Pauletto began P & P lighting, which they ran together for over 20 years, and at the end, ran with daughter Debbie and son-in-law Earl. Fausto was very involved in many clubs; IABC, Sons of Italy, Italian Catholic Federation, Unico, and was president of Trevisiani del Mondo. Never one to sit idle, Fausto had many hobbies; gardening, his chickens, traveling, hunting, fishing, and playing cards with the girls! Very important to Fausto was his faith and giving back to the community. He ushered at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Mission Santa Ines for many years. Fausto visited friends and family, always with a smile and hug that conveyed his selfless and loving nature. Being a Nonno was so very important, and his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren always knew their Nonno understood, supported, gave good advice and loved them unconditionally.

Fausto was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul Parisotto, his in-laws, Luciano and Teresa Stagnaro, who loved him like a son, sisters-in-law Gigetta and Maria Parisotto, and brother-in-law Michael DeGarimore. He is survived by Melvia Stagnaro Parisotto, his wife of 64 years; children Debbie (Earl), Fausto (Paula); grandchildren Jenn (Mike), Anna (Sean), Isa, Frankie (Alex), Anthony (Morgan), Brandon (Maila), Cody (Charlie), Treven (Alla); great-grandchildren Odin, Marlow, Sean, Leo, Rai, Beau, Liora, Anya, and Hailey, brother Adriano Parisotto, sister-in-law Orietta DeGarimore, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren.

A mass is planned for Fausto at Mission Santa Ines; 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A reception in the church hall will follow, with opportunities to speak and share your favorite memory. Private burial at a later date. People wishing to honor Fausto’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Valley Branch: hcai.ca.gov; 2029 Village Lane, Solvang, CA 93463 or Mission Santa Ines: missionsantaines.org; 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang, CA 93463. A special thank you to the caregivers who treated Fausto as they would family. And to all family and friends, your love and support is so appreciated and will always be remembered.