Park seeks input on accessibility

The National Park Service is seeking comments on a draft plan for Channel Islands National Bank for accessibility and removing barriers to key visitor experiences.

The public comment period will be open until July 21. The draft Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan includes specific actions, example site plans, and anticipated time frames for implementing accessibility improvements.

Using SETP in the future, the NPS anticipates facilities and numerous programs, services, experiences, and activities, will be enhanced and become more universally accessible.

The park will use this plan as a guide to obtain funding and plan projects that will improve accessibility, according to a news release. All recommended actions will be subject to funding, consultation with other agencies and associated tribes, and compliance with federal laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act.

For more information, visit nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/accessibility.htm.

— Liam Hibbert