Park structure designed for butterflies

COURTESY PHOTO

Goleta Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer poses with the new climbable Monarch Butterfly that needs a name.

A “fly” new climbing structure will soon be added to Berkeley Park in Goleta — and it needs a name.

The first ever climbable Monarch Butterfly will be installed at the park location at Berkeley Road and Arundel Road, along with other new equipment for children to enjoy.

However, before the Monarch takes flight, it needs a name, so the city is conducting a “Name the Monarch” contest to help find the perfect match for this recreation feature.

“The Monarch Butterfly is a well-loved symbol of Goleta and important to our residents, and this naming contest provides an opportunity for everyone to participate and suggest an appropriate and meaningful name for this special climbing structure custom-made just for Goleta,” said JoAnne Plummer, Parks and Recreation manager.

Participants can complete an online contest entry form providing a suggested name with a brief explanation as to why it’s the best name for the butterfly. The naming contest is not designed to pay tribute or respect to any one individual in the community, but rather provide a community activity to come up with a fun name for a new recreation amenity.

The form is available in English and Spanish and must be filled out by March 31.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will review the list of entries at its April 7 meeting, and it will recommend two to five finalists to the Naming Standing Committee. The committee will make a final recommendation that will be brought to City Council for consideration later this spring.

Finalists will receive gift cards to local businesses in the amounts of $25 for the runner(s)-up if applicable and $75 for the winner. In the case of duplicate entries, the first entry to be received will be recognized. Student groups are encouraged to participate.

Participants may also submit their entry by mail to Goleta City Hall at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta 93117 ATTN: Butterfly Naming Contest. Mailed in entries must be postmarked by March 27 to be considered.

Contact Ms. Plummer at 805-562-5505 or jplummer@cityofgoleta.org with any questions.

Online and printable entry forms are available at www.cityofgoleta.org/community/goleta-parks-recreation-open-spaces/name-the-monarch-contest.

